Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Facing four-week absence
Mantha (upper body) will be sidelined a minimum of four weeks, the team announced Friday.
The news effectively rules Mantha out until after the All-Star break, a stretch of 13 games. The winger was already designated for injured reserve and will see his spot in the lineup go to youngster Filip Zadina. Once cleared to play, the Quebec native should be a lock for a top-six spot, though others could be in danger of getting bumped down if Zadina performs well.
