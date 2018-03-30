Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Finally finds the goal
Mantha scored a goal and had an assist in a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday.
Mantha is probably feeling a measure of relief, as he had been held without a goal for 12 games before this. He wasn't exactly contributed in other ways in that time either, as he had only two assists. The Red Wings really need the 23-year-old to show that he can be a part of this team's future as they rebuild. He does have 24 goals this season, but Detroit would surely like to see more consistency.
