Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Focused on scoring
Mantha is still confident he can surpass the career-high 24 goals he recorded last season, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
"I want to get more than that," Mantha said. "You always try to get better year after year. With 15 games missed, I'm pretty much halfway through the season. If I'm healthy the rest of the season, I could put it into an extra gear or two and put in more goals, more points, hopefully get a good playoff push (for the team)." Mantha broke his hand in a fight in early December. He's currently at 12 goals on 101 shots for a shooting percentage of 11.9. With team points leader Dylan Larkin (oblique) out 1-to-2 weeks, the onus will be on Mantha, who's on pace for 21 goals, to be more aggressive in the attacking zone.
