Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Frustrates defending champs
Mantha scored two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Thursday's 4-1 preseason home win over the Blues.
There's never been any doubt about Mantha's scoring ability. He's produced 68 goals over 217 career contests, and the Quebec native's 57.9 Corsi For percentage proves that the team controls the puck extremely well when he's on the ice blocking an opposing goalie's line of sight. Mantha is at his best when he plays physical and exudes a level of confidence that's expected from the first-round draft pick (20th overall, 2013).
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Handed one-game suspension by IIHF•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Kicks game up a notch•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Gets 25th goal of season in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues surge•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Explodes with five points•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Riding three-game, six-point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.