Mantha scored two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Thursday's 4-1 preseason home win over the Blues.

There's never been any doubt about Mantha's scoring ability. He's produced 68 goals over 217 career contests, and the Quebec native's 57.9 Corsi For percentage proves that the team controls the puck extremely well when he's on the ice blocking an opposing goalie's line of sight. Mantha is at his best when he plays physical and exudes a level of confidence that's expected from the first-round draft pick (20th overall, 2013).