Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Fuels comeback in OT loss
Mantha scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.
The Red Wings, who were down 5-1 early in the third period, owe that point in the standings to Mantha, who potted the final two goals in regulation -- the second coming with only seven seconds left on the clock. The 24-year-old ended a nine-game goalless skid with the outburst, and he now has 14 tallies and 24 points in 44 games on the season.
