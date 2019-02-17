Mantha scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The Red Wings, who were down 5-1 early in the third period, owe that point in the standings to Mantha, who potted the final two goals in regulation -- the second coming with only seven seconds left on the clock. The 24-year-old ended a nine-game goalless skid with the outburst, and he now has 14 tallies and 24 points in 44 games on the season.