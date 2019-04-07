Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Gets 25th goal of season in loss
Mantha scored the Red Wings' only goal in a 7-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
The goal was his 25th of the season. Mantha turned his game up to a boil in the last two weeks. He was held off the score sheet just once in his last eight games and delivered 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). Mantha isn't quite this good, but there sure have been flashes of his great hands. His 48 points in 67 games project to 59 had he skated the full season. Maybe he can put it all together in 2019-20.
