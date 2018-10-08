Mantha recorded a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.

Mantha actually intended to pass the puck on his scoring play, but Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf put some lumber on the puck and it was flung past allied goaltender Jack Campbell. Mantha said he's looking to be the go-to scorer for the Red Wings, but he won't be able to get away with sloppy defensive play in the process. The towering winger is minus-3 through his first pair of games this season.