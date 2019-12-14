As expected, Mantha (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Montreal.

Mantha has been sidelined for three weeks due to a lower-body injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Canadiens. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old winger has been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up 12 goals and 23 points in 25 games, so fantasy owners should start him with confidence.