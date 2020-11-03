Mantha agreed to terms on a four-year, $22.8 milion contract with Detroit on Tuesday.
Injuries limited Mantha to just 43 games this season which caused him to miss the 45-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17. If he can stay healthy, the 26-year-old winger should be capable of racking up 20 goals and 50 points in each of the four years of his new contract, especially playing on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit with Dylan Larkin.
