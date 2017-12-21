Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Grabs helper in narrow loss
Mantha collected an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 road loss to the Flyers.
Mantha tripped into December with a six-game point drought, but he's since added points in back-to-back games and remains the only Red Wing with double digits in goals (13) and assists (11). There have been a couple of instances where coach Jeff Blashill has publicly called out Mantha for a lack of effort, but fantasy owners shouldn't complain about the towering forward since he's been healthy all year and has eight power-play points and 37 PIM to boot.
