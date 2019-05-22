Mantha has been suspended by the IIHF for one game for a high hit he delivered on Colin White during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the United States at the World Championship tournament, La Presse Canadienne reports.

Mantha has been one of Team Canada's best players during the World Championship, racking up seven goals and 12 points in seven contests, so his absence will undoubtedly be felt during Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Switzerland. If Canada is able to prevail over the Swiss, Mantha will be eligible to return to the lineup for a semifinal game against Russia or the United States on Saturday.