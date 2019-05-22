Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Handed one-game suspension by IIHF
Mantha has been suspended by the IIHF for one game for a high hit he delivered on Colin White during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the United States at the World Championship tournament, La Presse Canadienne reports.
Mantha has been one of Team Canada's best players during the World Championship, racking up seven goals and 12 points in seven contests, so his absence will undoubtedly be felt during Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Switzerland. If Canada is able to prevail over the Swiss, Mantha will be eligible to return to the lineup for a semifinal game against Russia or the United States on Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Kicks game up a notch•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Gets 25th goal of season in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues surge•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Explodes with five points•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Riding three-game, six-point streak•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ready to roll•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...