Mantha went minus-3 with goose eggs in the offensive side of the box score Wednesday, as the Red Wings lost 6-3 to the Maple Leafs on the road.

Detroit's first-round (20th overall) draft selection from 2013 is prone to defensive lapses as the stocky winger continues to work on his own-zone play. On the flip side, Mantha has already generated a pair of three-point outings and is working at a point-per-game clip through seven games. While that's probably not sustainable and inconsistency is certainly to be expected, Mantha projects to be an elite winger in due time, so be patient with him.