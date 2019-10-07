Mantha was unstoppable Sunday evening, scoring all four of Detroit's goals in its 4-3 win over the Stars.

Mantha was a one-man show Sunday and has now collected seven points in the first two contests of 2019-20. He got his night started with a power-play marker in the second period that cut Dallas' lead to one and then added three more goals before the final buzzer, including the game-winner with less than a minute left in the third period. Suffice to say, Mantha belongs in your starting lineup and will look to stay hot Tuesday when the Red Wings host Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks.