Mantha's absence in Sunday's game against the Panthers was a coach's decision, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Mantha is among the team's scoring leaders with four goals and seven points in 12 games this season. It's unclear why he was scratched or if he'll be back in the lineup for Tuesday's rematch with Florida.
