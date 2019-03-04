Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Heating up offensively
Mantha is riding a five-game point streak comprised of two goals and six assists.
An illness threatened Mantha's availability for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, but the net-front scorer ended up dishing to Dylan Larkin on the man advantage for Detroit's lone tally. Even though the Red Wings are well out of the playoff picture, Mantha should continue averaging around 17 minutes of ice time per game, including action on the No. 1 power-play unit.
