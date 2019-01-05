Mantha returned from a hand injury Friday, recording a pair of hits and three missed shots over 16:45 of ice time in a 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.

Mantha may not have found the scoresheet, but he still handled 1:26 of ice time on the power play after missing the previous 15 games with his injury. Detroit only ranks 25th in the league in scoring (2.79 goals per game), but a healthy Mantha figures to help out in that department considering he's averaged a tally about once every three games over 178 career contests.