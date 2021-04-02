Mantha scored a goal on two shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Mantha gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead 6:07 into the third period, breaking in on a 2-on-1 rush and roofing a shot past Florida netminder Chris Driedger. The goal was Mantha's 10th of the season, moving him into a tie for the team lead with center Robby Fabbri.