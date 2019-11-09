Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Hits 10-goal mark
Mantha scored an empty-net goal and picked up an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over Boston. He also had a team-leading six shots on goal.
Mantha rounded out the scoring Friday with his team-leading 10th goal in 18 games, a 45-goal pace that puts him on track to obliterate the career-high 25 he scored last season. His shooting percentage is up only slightly from the previous three seasons, so it's not as if he's on an unsustainable run of good fortune. Mantha appears to be well on his way to a breakout season.
