Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Keeping head up regarding injury
Mantha (ribs) is optimistic that he'll return this season, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
According to this latest report, Mantha is actively working on drills with assistant coach Dan Bylsma. Detroit's premier power forward hasn't played since Dec. 21, when Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin threw him down to the ice. Mantha produced 12 goals and 12 helpers over 29 games prior to being injured, so it'll be worth monitoring his status carefully in case he returns in time for the fantasy playoffs.
