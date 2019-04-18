Mantha finished with 48 points this season, which matched his total from the 2017-18 campaign.

The net-front scorer finished with one more goal (25) and a single assist shy (23) in comparison to last year's totals, though he mirrored his shooting percentage of 12.6. However, his rate of productive spiked, as he still matched that third-year plateau despite appearing in 13 fewer contests due to a broken hand that required surgery in December. Mantha's best stretch took place late in the season, as he poured on seven goals and just as many helpers over a six-game span playing alongside Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. If Mantha continues to adapt and learns how to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis, then it wouldn't be a stretch to think that he could be relied upon as a No. 2 fantasy forward in season-long leagues.