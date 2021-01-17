Mantha recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Mantha could be in store for a big season so long as he fends off the injury bug. His top-line assignment with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi promises to keep him busy in the attacking zone. Last season, Mantha took a sizeable step backward in the scoring department with only 16 goals, but he registered 22 assists to make it three straight years of at least 20 apples in a given campaign.