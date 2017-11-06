Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp for third straight game
Mantha scored for the third straight game and added an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.
The goal came with the man advantage, as Mantha has now netted power-play markers in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old is having a very strong start to the season and is now up to seven goals and 13 points in 15 games. Given his top-six role and spot on the power play, Mantha should continue being a prime source of offensive production. He netted 17 goals in just 60 games last season and appears to be taking another step forward this time around. Use him well.
