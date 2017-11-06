Mantha scored for the third straight game and added an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

The goal came with the man advantage, as Mantha has now netted power-play markers in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old is having a very strong start to the season and is now up to seven goals and 13 points in 15 games. Given his top-six role and spot on the power play, Mantha should continue being a prime source of offensive production. He netted 17 goals in just 60 games last season and appears to be taking another step forward this time around. Use him well.

