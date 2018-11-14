Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp in another team win
Mantha opened the scoring for the Red Wings en route to a 6-1 home win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Mantha stormed toward the net and fired the puck top shelf over the glove of Darcy Kuemper, who was making his fifth consecutive start for the Coyotes. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound winger has the potential to be a consistent scorer in the NHL, but Wings coach Jeff Blashill has basically had to teach Mantha that it's OK not to be a gentle giant on the ice. Now that he's tightened up defensively and has four goals in the past eight games, Mantha is back to being a recommended play in all types of fantasy leagues.
