Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp twice in loss
Mantha scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
The 25-year-old wound up with a minus-3 rating in the blowout, but Mantha balanced that out with five shots and a blocked shot. After scoring a career-high 25 goals last season, he's coming flying out of the gate with nine goals and 14 points through the first 14 games of 2019-20.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lone helper not enough Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores goal, logs nine shots•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues to make noise•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Has night to remember•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looks primed for big season•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Frustrates defending champs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.