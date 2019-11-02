Mantha scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old wound up with a minus-3 rating in the blowout, but Mantha balanced that out with five shots and a blocked shot. After scoring a career-high 25 goals last season, he's coming flying out of the gate with nine goals and 14 points through the first 14 games of 2019-20.