Mantha scored a goal on three shots and was plus-3 in a 4-2 win over the Predators on Saturday.
Mantha led a 2-on-1 rush with just over five minutes left in the third period and went top shelf on Juuse Saros, giving the Red Wings a 4-1 lead. It was Mantha's fifth goal and ninth point of the season, tying him for the team lead in both categories. The 26-year-old scored 16 times in 43 games last season following back-to-back 20-goal campaigns.
