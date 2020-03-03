Mantha scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Mantha accounted for a third of the Red Wings' shots on goal, and he also scored their lone tally. The winger has racked up three goals and four helpers in his last 10 games. He's up to 33 points, 130 shots, 46 hits and a minus-10 rating in 40 contests as one of the leading producers on an anemic offense.