Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lone helper not enough Sunday
Mantha was the primary distributor on a Valtteri Filppula goal Sunday, but the Red Wings lost to the Blues in overtime, 5-1.
Mantha is in the minority of skaters with more goals (seven) than helpers (five) on the young season. He's well on his way to establishing career highs offensively, even though the towering winger has lost a lot of steam following his incredible four-goal performance in the home opener.
