Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looking to mature into leadership role
Mantha knows he needs to step up now that Henrik Zetterberg (back) has retired, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Considering the Red Wings dressed six rookies in Thursday's 3-2 season-opening overtime loss to the Blue Jackets, the 24-year-old Mantha is learning what it takes to be a leader for a proud Original Six club. One way he can accomplish such a goal is to play confidently and give maximum effort on both ends of the ice -- he's had trouble asserting himself in the past, but Wings coach Jeff Blashill has made a concerted effort to get Mantha where he needs to be after the power winger notched 48 points, albeit with a minus-1 rating, in 2017-18. "We've been together a long time, and we've gone up and down," Blashill said. "I think he knows that all I am trying to do is make him the very best player he can be. Time will tell this year, but I would say that his self-recognition and self-accountability are in a spot that are going to allow him to keep getting better."
