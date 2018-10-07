Mantha knows he needs to step up now that Henrik Zetterberg (back) has retired, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Considering the Red Wings dressed six rookies in Thursday's 3-2 season-opening overtime loss to the Blue Jackets, the 24-year-old Mantha is learning what it takes to be a leader for a proud Original Six club. One way he can accomplish such a goal is to play confidently and give maximum effort on both ends of the ice -- he's had trouble asserting himself in the past, but Wings coach Jeff Blashill has made a concerted effort to get Mantha where he needs to be after the power winger notched 48 points, albeit with a minus-1 rating, in 2017-18. "We've been together a long time, and we've gone up and down," Blashill said. "I think he knows that all I am trying to do is make him the very best player he can be. Time will tell this year, but I would say that his self-recognition and self-accountability are in a spot that are going to allow him to keep getting better."