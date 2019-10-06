Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looks primed for big season
Mantha had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Sunday.
It was a big night for the Wings' first line, who all put up big numbers (Tyler Betuzzi had four points; Dylan Larkin had two). Mantha's game picked up at the end of last year and that continued into the World Championship in May. He'll need to maintain that kind of intensity this season to reap the reward at contract time. Mantha is on the last year of his contract and will become an RFA. Fantasy owners stand to gain a lot if he gets a hot start.
