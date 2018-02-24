Mantha (face) is projected to be in the lineup Saturday night against the Hurricanes.

This news is consistent with Mantha confidently telling reporters Friday that he wouldn't be missing any time after taking a puck to the face the previous night against the Sabres. Various reports have noted that he'll be fitted with a face shield while continuing to serve as a top-line winger with a role on the power play.

