Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looks ready to go
Mantha (undisclosed) said that he feels good enough to play Wednesday night versus the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Barring a last-minute setback, it appears that Detroit's net-front power winger will return from a two-game injury layoff. Mantha's an integral part of the offense, having collected 13 goals, 11 helpers and eight power-play points through 36 games. He'll be worth activating in virtually any fantasy format.
