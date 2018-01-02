Mantha (undisclosed) said that he feels good enough to play Wednesday night versus the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Barring a last-minute setback, it appears that Detroit's net-front power winger will return from a two-game injury layoff. Mantha's an integral part of the offense, having collected 13 goals, 11 helpers and eight power-play points through 36 games. He'll be worth activating in virtually any fantasy format.