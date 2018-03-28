Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Mired in significant slump
Mantha only has two points (assists) since wreaking havoc on the Bruins with a four-point showing March 6.
Despite going ice cold down the stretch, Mantha still leads the Red Wings in goals with 23 through 75 games, plus he's set up 20 with only Dylan Larkin, Henrik Zetterberg and MIke Green having dished for more scores. With further consideration of Mantha being a mainstay on the man advantage, he'll be worth an early-to-middle draft choice in standard fantasy leagues this fall.
