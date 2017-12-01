Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Multi-point effort in loss
Mantha scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.
Mantha continues to be a dominant fantasy forward and is now up to 22 points in 26 games. His consistency and high shot totals make him an automatic roll whenever the Red Wings are in action. The second-line winger has built off his 17-goal rookie season and been one of the lone bright spots for a struggling Detroit squad. Use him well.
