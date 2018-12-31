Mantha is likely to return against Montreal but could suit up a game earlier, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mantha said he's hoping to return in seven days. The 24-year-old last played on Dec. 2, has posted nine goals and 14 points in 27 games this season and will provide an offensive boost to the goal-starved Red Wings (26th in goals scored). Expect the right winger to come off injured reserve in the coming days.