Coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday that he's hopeful for Mantha (ribs) to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Buffalo.

Mantha will miss his 18th straight contest Sunday after suffering a punctured lung on a hit from Jake Muzzin on Dec. 21. He's resided on injured reserve since, and has been a tough loss to the lineup, as evidenced by his 24 points over 29 games prior to injury. Expect the official word from the team on Mantha's status prior to puck drop Tuesday.