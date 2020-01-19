Mantha (ribs) hasn't resumed skating and has no timeline for a return, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mantha has been out since Dec. 21 with the rib injury, and as evidenced by this news, could miss even more time following the upcoming All-Star break. The 25-year-old's absence has been a tough loss for the Red Wings, especially considering he's racked up 24 points in 29 games this campaign.