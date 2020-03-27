Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: No lock for long-term deal
Mantha acknowledged that missing 28 games this season -- between a knee injury and punctured lung -- has the potential to complicate contract negotiations as he seeks a long-term extension with the Red Wings this summer, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Mantha had been enjoying a breakout campaign based on his output of 16 goals and 22 assists through 43 games, but he may have to settle for a bridge deal to buy the Wings more time to contemplate his future with the rebuilding franchise. Should GM Steve Yzerman ultimately strike a long-term extension with the burgeoning power forward, it's believed that Mantha could stay in Motown for four or five more years.
