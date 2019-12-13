Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: On track to play Saturday
Mantha (lower body) has received clearance from team doctors to play Saturday against Montreal, but he still needs to be cleared by general manager Steve Yzerman, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings currently sit at the bottom of the NHL standings, so there's no reason for them to rush Mantha back before he's truly 100 percent healthy. Nonetheless, it sounds like he should be good to go for Saturday's contest. Another update on the 25-year-old winger's status will likely surface following morning skate.
