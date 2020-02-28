Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Only player to solve Stalock
Mantha was the lone goal-scorer for the Red Wings in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Wild.
Mantha broke free in the attacking zone and delivered a nasty wrist shot to spoil Alex Stalock's shutout bid. It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the oft-injured winger this season, but he's still showing marked improvement based on a career-high average of 0.84 points per game.
