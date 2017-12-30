Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Out Friday
Mantha (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
With Mantha unavailable, the Red Wings will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against New York. The 23-year-old winger, who's notched 13 goals and 24 points in 36 games this campaign, should be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Penguins.
