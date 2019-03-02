Mantha (illness) will not play Saturday against the Coyotes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings have already called up the talented Christoffer Ehn from AHL Grand Rapids as a reinforcement option with Mantha out. Due to a broken hand that cost the brawny winger 15 games and this latest illness, Mantha undoubtedly will fall well short of his mission to score 30 goals this season; in fact, he's only accrued 16 goals and 31 points through 49 games as a fourth-year skater.