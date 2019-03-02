Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Out of commission Saturday
Mantha (illness) will not play Saturday against the Coyotes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Wings have already called up the talented Christoffer Ehn from AHL Grand Rapids as a reinforcement option with Mantha out. Due to a broken hand that cost the brawny winger 15 games and this latest illness, Mantha undoubtedly will fall well short of his mission to score 30 goals this season; in fact, he's only accrued 16 goals and 31 points through 49 games as a fourth-year skater.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Questionable Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Salvages ugly loss with goal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Submits four helpers•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Fuels comeback in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Focused on scoring•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Earns helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...