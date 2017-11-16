Mantha recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick Wednesday night in a 8-2 dousing of the Flames at home. He picked up two power-play goals, an assist and 15 PIM.

What's particularly remarkable about this performance is the fact that Mantha was only on the ice for 13:35, yet he still managed to pour on the fantasy points in limited action. Since Wednesday featured a three-game slate, you'd be hard-pressed to cash without the power forward in DFS. Also, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound fantasy beast got the best of defenseman Travis Hamonic in a scrum, ultimately receiving a game misconduct to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick and nearly doubling his PIM total for the season.