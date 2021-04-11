Mantha scored a goal on three shots in a 5-4 shootout win over Carolina on Saturday.
Mantha was on his way to the Carolina net and got his stick on an Alex Biega point shot, putting the Red Wings on top 2-1 midway through the first period. The goal was Mantha's 11th of the season, giving him sole possession of the team lead.
