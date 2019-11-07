Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Picks up apple in loss
Mantha collected an assist Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Mantha has compiled 15 points (nine goals, six assists) through 17 games. This is quite an impressive rate of production given that Detroit is the worst team in the league right now, though his numbers are a bit skewed by a four-goal outburst in the home opener.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lone helper not enough Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores goal, logs nine shots•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues to make noise•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Has night to remember•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looks primed for big season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.