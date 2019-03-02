Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Plans have changed
Mantha (illness) is now expected to play Saturday against the Coyotes.
This updates a previous report that said Mantha will miss the game due to being under the weather. While he's now projected to be in the lineup, the 24-year-old may not be at full strength, which could limit his minutes.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Out of commission Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Questionable Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Salvages ugly loss with goal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Submits four helpers•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Fuels comeback in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Focused on scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...