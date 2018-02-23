Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Plans to play through facial fracture
Mantha, who was hit in the face by the puck Thursday night against the Sabres, suspects that he's dealing with a facial fracture, but is confident that he's miss any time, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Mantha reportedly will undergo tests Friday to determine whether he does have the all-clear to continue playing through the malady, but if the man himself isn't worried about the situation, it shouldn't be any different for his fantasy shareholders. He's mirroring last year's total with 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) through 58 games, so consider him to be one of the better fantasy options on a Red Wings team that's likely to be golfing through the 2018 playoffs.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Secures 20th goal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Buries another goal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores twice in barnburner•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Enters All-Star break in style•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Records two points•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Redirects shot into cage on power play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...