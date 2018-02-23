Mantha, who was hit in the face by the puck Thursday night against the Sabres, suspects that he's dealing with a facial fracture, but is confident that he's miss any time, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mantha reportedly will undergo tests Friday to determine whether he does have the all-clear to continue playing through the malady, but if the man himself isn't worried about the situation, it shouldn't be any different for his fantasy shareholders. He's mirroring last year's total with 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) through 58 games, so consider him to be one of the better fantasy options on a Red Wings team that's likely to be golfing through the 2018 playoffs.