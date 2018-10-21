Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Playing time in free-fall
Mantha turned in a season-low 8:24 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.
It figures that the Red Wings would finally win their first game of the season despite Mantha barely hitting the ice. There's no word of an injury to the brawny forward and he still had the spirit to get in on the victory celebration, but we're talking about a guy whose confidence seems to be at an all-time low. Mantha's struggles in the defensive zone have been well documented since his debut season in 2015-16, but he's taken the own-zone miscues to an entirely new level as the owner of a league-worst minus-11 rating through eight games. It wouldn't be surprising if coach Jeff Blashill renders him a healthy scratch for Monday's home game against the Hurricanes, but either way, this is a situation worth monitoring considering Mantha still has the potential to be a 30-plus goal scorer if he can just figure out how to tighten up defensively.
