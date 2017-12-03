Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Poor defensive effort in crushing loss
Mantha went minus-4 in a 10-1 road loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.
Obviously this was a nightmare of an outing for anyone donning the Winged Wheel, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has singled out Mantha on more than one occasion with concerns about his compete level. The towering net-front winger leads the team in goals (12) and power-play tallies (five), so we're guessing his fantasy owners aren't experiencing a similar level of frustration despite the off-night Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Pays homage to local legend with huge game•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Racks up three points in losing cause•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp for third straight game•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores lone goal in loss to Sens•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Pots another goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...