Mantha went minus-4 in a 10-1 road loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

Obviously this was a nightmare of an outing for anyone donning the Winged Wheel, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has singled out Mantha on more than one occasion with concerns about his compete level. The towering net-front winger leads the team in goals (12) and power-play tallies (five), so we're guessing his fantasy owners aren't experiencing a similar level of frustration despite the off-night Saturday.