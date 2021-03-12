Mantha scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Mantha picked up his goal and his first assist as the Red Wings pulled out to a 3-2 lead after the first period. He also set up Vladislav Namestnikov for the empty-net goal that prevented the Lightning from completing their comeback. Mantha is up to seven goals, six assists, 64 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 27 games. Fantasy managers will hope this jump-starts the winger's offense going forward.