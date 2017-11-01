Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Pots another goal
Mantha potted his fifth goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 home win over the Coyotes.
Monster Mantha delivered once again in this Halloween contest, bringing his running total to a team-high five goals to supplement five helpers over 13 games. The 23-year-old is a star in the making so consider climbing on the bandwagon.
